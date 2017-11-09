Herald Finance: 2 Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar Now

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (LXGTF) is a medical device company that is focusing on measuring and monitoring the cardiovascular system. The company's flagship device, HeartSentry, is a non-invasive diagnostic device to monitor and track a person's cardiovascular system. The company recently reported that they have received their trial units and are preparing for clinical trials.

See Why LXGTF's Technology Could Disrupt an Industry Worth Billions Here

Company President, Eric Willis, stated, "We are delighted to take delivery of these first HeartSentry human-use units from our manufacturer. The design and production team have worked for nine months to perfect the HeartSentry technology and device design, and we have achieved a significant milestone by moving the HeartSentry out of the lab and into a hand-held mobile unit ready for clinical trials. We look forward to being able to commence study enrollment in our upcoming HeartSentry clinical study in order to gather the foundational dataset aimed at supporting FDA clearance."

From the beginning of October, LXGTF has seen an increase in trading activity. The stock has surged 40.12% from Monday's Oct. 2nd closing price of $0.3247 to daily highs during Thursday morning's (11/9/17) trading session of $0.455.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS), a biotechnology company that is developing DNA-based intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, saw a 25.56% price per share gain during Thursday's (11/9/17) trading session. On Thursday, ONCS saw daily lows of $1.76 and reported an intra-day high of $2.21. Earlier in the week, the company announced positive updated long-term follow-up data from its Phase 2 OMS I-102 combination study of ImmunoPulse®.

Dan O'Connor, CEO of OncoSec, stated, "The robust PFS benefit and tolerability observed with ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab is the first demonstrating efficacy in a predicted PD-1 non-responder population and shows that the combination represents a potentially important addition to the treatment landscape for metastatic melanoma patients who have progressed or are progressing on anti-PD-1 therapy."

HERALD FINANCE

For free up to the minute financial news updates, text keyword HFNEWS to 474747.

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MIDAM Ventures LLC, a Florida corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. Midam Ventures, LLC has been compensated $100,000.00 by Ellis Stewart, LLC for a period beginning October 1, 2017 and ending November. 1, 2017 & Midam Ventures, LLC has been compensated an additional $150,000.00 by Ellis Stewart, LLC for a period beginning November 1, 2017 and ending December. 1, 2017 to publicly disseminate information about LXGTF. We own zero shares.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HF nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.HeraldFinance.com/.

NO WARRANTY

HF, the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

editor@heraldfinance.com

For free up to the minute financial news updates, text keyword HFNEWS to 474747.

SOURCE: Herald Finance