Gresham Moves up the Chartis RiskTech100Â

LONDON, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gresham, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions, has increased its rating in the Chartis RiskTech1002018 report for the second year running.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530491/Gresham.jpg )



This is the third year Gresham has been recognised in the top 50 of the RiskTech100 rising a total of 7 places to 36. Data Integrity and Control remains a key element of the Chartis report, of which Gresham were titled the category leaders, and has been highlighted as 'fundamental to digital transformation'.

Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis, commented, "Gresham continue to make their way up the RiskTech100table. AI and ML are key features of Data Integrity and Control and Gresham continue to demonstrate the ability to utilise these technologies effectively."

Ian Manocha, CEO at Gresham, said, "Data Integrity and Control remains at the top of the agenda for firms with many investing in specialists specifically for this area. Our continued client wins, along with our continued rise in the RiskTech100is testament to our expertise and innovation in this space."

About Gresham

Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for assuring enterprise data integrity and is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, internal risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Gresham's portfolio of applications based on the Clareti platform, including Clareti Transaction Control (CTC), Clareti Accounts Receivable Management (Clareti ARM), Clareti Loan Control (CLC) and Clareti 24 Integration Objects (C24 IO), provide innovative industry specific solutions for real-time data management.

Gresham Technologies plc is a leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant RiskTech100and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Chartis Research (http://www.chartis-research.com).

Further information can be found at http://www.greshamtech.com/ or on Twitter @GreshamTech