According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global benzene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006308/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global benzene market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Benzene Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global benzene market into the following type of derivative segments:

Styrene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three derivative segments are discussed below:

Styrene

In 2016, the most widely produced and used benzene derivative was styrene. Over the forecast period, there would be a marginal decrease in the market share of styrene. Polystyrene plastics and resins are primarily produced using styrene. Plastic packaging, disposable cups and containers, insulation materials, and other products are made using these resins. Apart from this, styrene is also used in the manufacture of rubbers, polymers, and copolymers.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Cranberry, bilberry, currants, grape, vinegar, parsley, milk and dairy products, whiskey, cocoa, coffee, tea, roasted filberts, and peanuts are the natural sources of styrene. It is also utilized as a flavoring agent. During the forecast period, the styrene market is predicted to grow because of its utilization in the manufacture of rubber, polymers, and other products."

Cumene

Isopropylbenzene, which is a flammable colorless liquid is commonly known as cumene. It is an organic compound based on an aromatic hydrocarbon with an aliphatic substitution. Approximately, all the cumene that is produced is converted into cumene hydroperoxide. This is an intermediate that is utilized in the synthesis of phenol and acetone that are other industrially important chemicals.

"A wide range of petroleum products make use of Cumene. The growing demand for phenol and its derivatives is expected to fuel the growth of the market for cumene. For the synthesis of phenolic resins, bisphenol-A, and other derivatives of phenol, one of the major raw materials that is used is cumene," says Hitesh

Cyclohexane

The cycloalkane that is used to produce adipic acid and caprolactam is known as cyclohexane. Cyclohexane has a distinctive detergent-like odor and is a flammable colorless liquid. Nylon and other chemicals are manufactured using it. Additionally, it is also used as a solvent and a paint remover.

Generally, cyclohexane is used as a recrystallization solvent. Occasionally, it is also used as a non-polar organic solvent. It exhibits good solubility in hot cyclohexane and poor solubility at low temperatures. Vacuum carburizing furnaces by heat treatment equipment manufacturers generally use cyclohexane vapor.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell

The Dow Chemical Company

Browse Related Reports:

Global Polyurea Market 2017-2021

Global Tannin Market 2017-2021

Global Ortho-xylene Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006308/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com