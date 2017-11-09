Global Doughnuts Markets, 2021

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Doughnuts Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global doughnuts market to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Doughnuts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Baked goods are convenient and ideal for on-the-go consumption. This factor also contributes to the growth of the market. However, an increased focus on health and growing awareness of the benefits of a diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and fiber can pose a threat to the global fresh baked goods market during the forecast period.



One trend in the market is new product launches. Continuous development and innovation are essential for the sustainability of any industry. Over the years, there has been a high demand for freshly baked products like doughnuts due to their convenience. Many bakers are experimenting with new flavors and creating new kinds of doughnuts to differentiate their product offerings.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing number of stores and retail outlets. The culture of socializing at cafes has become popular among the urban youth. The increased influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic segment have necessitated an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages, such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages, have further led to the emergence of doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick service restaurants (QSRs).



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of raw materials. Depending on the availability, raw materials that are required to produce doughnuts, such as sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa, and milk, can have fluctuating prices. Also, in recent years, the widening gap between demand and supply has increased the costs of raw materials substantially. Any increase in the price of raw materials not only increases the manufacturing costs, but also reduces the profit margins for vendors. Also, to remain competitive in the market, manufacturers generally experiment with cheaper substitutes.



Key vendors

Daylight Donut Flour Company

Dunkin' Brands Group

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Mister Donut

Restaurant Brands International

Other prominent vendors

Cinnabon

Country Style

Dough

Bimbo Bakeries

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Honey Dew Donuts

J.CO DONUTS & COFFEE

Jelly modern doughnuts

LaMar's Donuts

Mad Over Donuts

Maple Donuts

McDonald's

Starbucks

Sugar Shack Donuts

THE DOUGHNUT TIME

Winchell's Donut House

