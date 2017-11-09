Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal cellulose acetate butyrate marketreport. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global cellulose acetate butyrate market is moderately concentrated with a few global and regional vendors in the market. The parent market for global cellulose acetate butyrate is the global cellulose derivatives market. The market under study holds around 12.78% share of the parent market. Eastman Chemical, Hangzhou Dayangchem, HAIHANG INDUSTRY, Merck, and Rotuba are the leading vendors in the global cellulose acetate butyrate market. The increased use of cellulose acetate butyrate in end-user applications, such as paints and coatings, printing inks, and lacquers, is expected to propel the demand for cellulose acetate butyrate market.

"The established players in the global cellulose acetate butyrate market compete based on technological advancement and development in the R&D facilities, which is yet another reason for the growth of the market. Companies are focusing more on the production of cellulose acetate butyrate with certain properties, such as low moisture absorption, increased strength, hardness, and durability, which will further boost the demand for cellulose acetate butyrate from various end-user applications," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical is a global company that produces a broad range of advanced materials and specialty additive products that are useful in everyday life. The company manufactures acid esters of cellulose acetate, such as CAP and cellulose acetate butyrate. The company manufactures several types of cellulose acetate butyrate used in the coating applications in the wood industry, automotive topcoats, rubber and plastic coatings, cloth coatings, and glass coating applications.

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Hangzhou Dayangchem is one of the world's leading producers and developers of chemical substances along with pharmaceutical, agrochemical, dyestuff intermediaries, and special reagents. The company manufactures and supplies cellulose acetate butyrate that is categorized under the main product segment under the brand name CAS number 9004-36-8 with catalog number DE06260.

HAIHANG INDUSTRY

HAIHANG INDUSTRY manufactures many intermediate products and more than 200 chemical products, such as 1-3 dichloropropene, boron trifluoride etherate, and tetrabromophthalate. In addition, the company manufactures cellulose acetate butyrate, which is exported to regions, such as APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Rotuba

Rotuba is a leading manufacturer of cellulose acetate compounds along with CAP and cellulose acetate butyrate. The company has more than 62 years of industrial experience in the production of cellulose acetate compounds. The company manufactures cellulose acetate butyrate as plastic pellets that are used extensively in consumer plastic goods. It is a solid pellet substance that changes in color, based on the form. The recently developed sustainable cellulose acetate products are Auracell natural polymers and Naturacell natural polymers.

Merck

Merck is one of the leading science and technology companies, which caters to business segments, such as life science, performance materials, and healthcare. The company manufactures cellulose acetate butyrate, which is primarily used as a laboratory reagent and as an intermediate to manufacture other substances. Cellulose acetate butyrate appears as a solid substance or as a sheet. It is produced under the brand name Aldrich and is available in different molecular masses and thickness.

