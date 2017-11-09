ILO Postpones Decision on Partnerships to Eliminate Child Labor in Tobacco

GENEVA, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

JTI Calls for Continued Coordinated Approach in the Interest ofTobacco Growing Communities

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) commends the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for postponing its decision on the continuation of the ILO's partnerships with the tobacco sector in the fight against child labor. ARISE (Achieving Reduction in Child Labor in Support of Education), JTI's current Public Private Partnership with the ILO, has proven that the most efficient approach is a coordinated one involving all areas of expertise. Elaine McKay, Global Leaf Social Programs Director at JTI said: "Together, we have already withdrawn thousands of children from child labor since its launch in 2011. The issues involved are much more complex than the over-simplified view portrayed by the FCTC Secretariat and anti-tobacco activists, who are more concerned about the source of funding than fighting child labor. It is now crucial that the Governing Body assesses this misdirected pressure on the social mandate of the ILO, and understands fully what is at stake - the future of tobacco growing communities - before reaching a consensus.

We will not walk away from our commitment to help eliminate child labor and improve the lives of our farmers, their families and the communities in which we work, and will continue the ARISE program."

Achieving Reduction of Child Labor in Support of Education (ARISE) is a joint initiative of the International Labour Organization (ILO), JTI, and Winrock International. It was developed with the involvement of national governments, social partners, and tobacco-growing communities with the aim to help prevent and eliminate child labor in tobacco-growing communities where JTI does business. The partnership began in 2011, and operates in Malawi, Brazil, Zambia and Tanzania through parties' combined expertise and knowledge to achieve a common goal. For more information, visit http://www.ariseprogram.org.