Global Flip Chip/WLP Manufacturing and Market, 2020

The Number of Packages Utilizing WLP Will Equal Flip Chip Shipments in 2018 And Then Continue Growing at a CAGR of 15%

Flip Chip/WLP Manufacturing and Market Analysis, the number of packages utilizing WLP will equal Flip Chip shipments in 2018 and then continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15% (between 2014 and 2020) compared to just 5% for Flip Chip, as shown in the graphic below.

Advanced wafer-level packaging technologies hold the key to meeting future technology needs, from mobile devices to automotive applications, to those required for enabling the IoT. Flip chip technology is slowly replacing wire bonding for many high-performance chips. Flip Chip (FC) is not a specific package (like SOIC), or even a package type (like BGA).



This technology can be applied on application processor, baseband, PMIC, memory devices, etc. products. For mobile communications, flip chip development is driven by increased device performance and package miniaturization trends, particularly for the CPU or so called applications processor that powers smart phones and media tablets.



Fan-out WLP (FO-WLP) enables redistribution of I/Os beyond the chip footprint, differing from Fan-in WLP in several key areas. The FO-WLP process typically starts when individual dies are placed on double-sided tape sitting on a silicon carrier. The die is covered with a mold compound, and the carrier and tape are removed, leaving the die embedded in the mold. The wafer is turned over; an RDL is created, and solder balls are formed on top, just as in a Fan-in WLP. The extra panel surface area around the chip permits I/Os to be both fanned in over the chip and fanned out across the mold compound, making it possible to accommodate a larger number of I/Os.



One major advantage of FO-WLP, especially in mobile applications, is that the elimination of the substrate reduces the vertical footprint by an average of 40% compared with Fan-in WLP, enabling thinner products or making it possible to stack more components in the same form factor. The elimination of the interposer and TSVs also provides a cost reduction and eliminates concerns on the effects of TSVs on electrical behavior. The reduced path to the heat sink also helps improve thermal performance.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Flip Chip/WLP Issues and Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Wafer Bumping

3.2.1 Solder Bumps

3.2.1.1 Metallurgy

3.2.1.2 Deposition Of UBM

3.2.1.3 Sputter Etching

3.2.1.4 Photolithography

3.2.1.5 Solder Deposition

3.2.1.6 Resist Strip

3.2.1.7 UBM Wet Etch

3.2.1.8 Reflow

3.2.1.9 Flux Issues

3.2.2 Gold Bumps

3.2.2.1 Bump Processing

3.2.2.2 Bonding

3.2.2.3 Coplanarity

3.2.2.4 Conductivity

3.2.2.5 Thermal Properties

3.2.2.6 Size

3.2.2.7 Reliability

3.2.2.8 Cost Issues

3.2.3 Copper Pillar Bumps

3.2.4 Copper Stud Bumping

3.2.5 C4NP

3.3 Wafer Level Packaging

3.4 Pad Redistribution

3.5 Wafer Bumping Costs

3.5.1 Wafer Redistribution And Wafer Bumping Costs

3.5.2 WLCSP Hidden Costs

3.5.3 WLCSP Cost Per Good Die

3.5.4 Wafer-Level Underfill Costs

3.6 Panel Level Packaging



Chapter 4 Lithography Issues And Trends

4.1 Issues

4.1.1 Technical Performance

4.1.2 Capital Investment

4.1.3 Cost Of Consumables

4.1.4 Throughput

4.1.5 Ease Of Use

4.1.6 Flexibility

4.1.7 Equipment Support

4.1.8 Resolution

4.1.9 Solder Bumping Capabilities

4.1.10 Gold Bumping Capabilities

4.2 Exposure Systems

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.1.1 Reduction Steppers

4.2.1.2 Full-Field Projection

4.2.1.3 Mask Aligners

4.2.1.4 1X Steppers

4.2.1.5 2X Steppers

4.3 Competitive Technologies

4.3.1 Inkjet Printing

4.3.2 Stencil/Screen Printing

4.3.3 Electroless Metal Deposition



Chapter 5 UBM Etch Issues And Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Technology Issues And Trends

5.2.1 Process Flow

5.2.2 Etch Process

5.2.3 Etch Chemistry

5.3 Batch Versus Single-Wafer Etching



Chapter 6 Metallization Issues and Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sputtering Metallization

6.2.1 Gold Bump

6.2.2 Solder Bumping

6.2.2.1 T I / Cu and TiW / Cu

6.2.2.2 Al / NiV / Cu

6.2.2.3 T i / N i (V) and TiW / Ni ( V )

6.2.2.4 Cr / Cr-Cu / Cu

6.2.3 Copper Bumping

6.3 Electrodeposition



Chapter 7 Market Analysis

7.1 Market Drivers For Flip Chip And WLP

7.2 Market Opportunities

7.3 Challenges

7.4 Flip Chip Market

7.4.1 Market Dynamics

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Lithography Market

7.5.1 Aligners Vs. Steppers

7.5.2 Market Analysis

7.6 Deposition Market



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amkor Technology

ASE Group

Cisco

EV Group

IBM Corporation

Intel

Intel Corporation

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

On Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Rudolph Technology

SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Sony Corp

STMicroelectronics

SUSS Microtek

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Texas Insruments

Tokyo Electron

TSMC

