According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global free space optics (FSO) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 41% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Free Space Optics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global free space optics market into three major application segments:

Communications

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global FSO market by communications

FSO is creating a communications revolution as it is a better alternative compared with fiber optics communications and RF communications. FSO has become one of the prominent wireless technologies for communication purposes because of its superior features, including a large bandwidth, high data rates, free licensing, and easy deployment.

With the introduction of smartphones, the demand for better powered and smaller microwave devices scaled up. Smartphones were quickly adopted by the masses and in 2016, there were around two billion smartphone users worldwide. With the increased penetration of smartphones in the global market, the demand for microwave devices, which form the performance core in smartphones, will also rise.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The telecommunication industry and its pertinent sectors will continue to grow rapidly on a global scale during the forecast period. Network upgrades and newer technologies are part of bigger policies that telecom infrastructure and platform vendors consider important. FSO devices are widely used in mobile backhaul and will witness greater traction during the forecast period."

Global FSO market by aerospace and defense

The superior performance of FSO technology is helping in the development of new products in the defense sector. The demand for FSO technology for high-level military applications will increase as electronic warfare (EW) gains momentum. The operating benefits of FSO include improved solutions for electronic surveillance and higher data transmission speeds. FSO technology is used in terrestrial short-range systems, aircraft and satellite communication systems, and UAVs. FSO devices are used in space shuttles, satellite power supplies, aircraft power systems, telecom systems, and military applications.

An increasing number of satellites are deployed because of the growing importance of satellites in our daily lives. This, in turn, is increasing the need for FSO devices that are installed in satellites. FSO communication links allow real-time data transmission from aircraft to ground stations. FSO systems use high-resolution sensor systems for high volumes of data transmission.

Global FSO market by others

The growing number of data centers is driving the demand for FSO devices that can fulfill the need for an increased bandwidth and minimize power consumption and cooling. Data centers are large clusters of networked computers used by organizations for various purposes, such as the distribution, processing, and remote storage of large amounts of data. Owing to the increase in the Internet penetration worldwide, the data flow from users to data centers and vice versa is enormous. FSO devices in data centers enable faster data transfers without any data loss.

"FSO is being deployed instead of fiber optics in several metropolitan cities because it uses modulated laser beams for point-to-point communications and is inexpensive. FSO links are suitable for CATV applications because they offer fast data rates. Similarly, oil and gas companies are expanding their operations. They are installing FSO devices to improve accuracy and operational performance. The demand from all these applications augurs well for the growth of the global FSO market during the forecast period," says Sunil.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

fSONA Networks

LightPointe Communications

Wireless Excellence

