ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- Sysco Corporation has joined the 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress as a co-organizer and co-producer. Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries.

"We are thrilled that Sysco Corporation has joined forces with Cooper Levenson, Spectrum Gaming Group and Friedmutter Architectural Group to produce this important conference. Sysco is a great addition to the congress as the hospitality side of gaming becomes increasingly important to the future of the casino industry," said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law.

"As the world of gaming continues to evolve with a greater focus being placed on food and beverage, Sysco is well-equipped to provide its customers within the casino world with innovative products and services, as well as differentiated customer facing technology," stated Karla Perez, vice president of gaming for Sysco. "As the leading foodservice distributor, Sysco helps customers grow through leveraging strategic partnerships and being a valued and trusted business partner."

ECGC will offer attendees its most ambitious agenda ever, with panel topics ranging from daily fantasy sports and sports betting, to eSports, to millennials and the casino floor of the future, to regulatory updates. Highlights of the event will include keynote addresses from industry-leading CEOs.

More than 600 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC, which takes place at the Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah's in Atlantic City. The full conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings will be offered.

For more information and to register, visit www.ecgc.us. For sponsorship information, contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.