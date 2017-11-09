Technavio market research analysts forecast the global gonorrhea therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global gonorrhea therapeutics market:

Rising prevalence of disease

High-risk complications associated with gonorrhea

Growing use of new diagnostic tests

Rising prevalence of disease

A major health concern across the globe is the rising prevalence of gonorrhea. In the US, according to the CDC, around 700,000 new cases of gonorrhea are detected each year. The disease is the most common STD in the US after chlamydial infection. Several factors such as growing awareness, increased healthcare access, availability of diagnostic tests, resistance patterns, reporting practices, and the financial restrictions that limit the capacities of public healthcare officials to determine the disease pattern precisely have led to rising prevalence rate of gonorrhea.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases research, "Previously, it was most likely for men to be affected by gonorrhea when compared to women. Nevertheless, since 1996, there has been a change in this trend in prevalence rate and it has remained the same since then. The prevalence rate of gonorrhea was higher in women when compared to men in 2009."

High-risk complications associated with gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is caused by a bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae (Gc) and it is a highly prevalent STD. The infection contributes to a significant number of morbidity and mortality rates. The infection can progress to the upper reproductive tract causing pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), ectopic pregnancy, chronic pain, and infertility, if left untreated. One out of five untreated women could develop PID because of the asymptomatic nature of the lower genital tract gonorrheal infection.

During pregnancy, gonorrhea causes chorioamnionitis, which is further complicated by septic abortion in 13% of women, premature or before time rupture of biological membranes in 29% of women, and preterm delivery in 23% of women. Patients are advised to seek treatment as early as possible because of the high rates of complications associated with gonorrhea.

Growing use of new diagnostic tests

There has been a growing use of newly available diagnostic tests such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) in the global gonorrhea therapeutics market. This has substantially contributed to the incidence rate of gonorrhea. To avoid the spread of the infection to the upper genital tract, diagnostic screening is an essential step as gonorrhea is often asymptomatic in nature, specifically in women.

"Pregnant women who are suspected of having the gonorrheal infection or are residing in an area where gonorrhea is prevalent are advised by the NIH to undertake a prenatal test for gonorrhea. Those who are tested positive for gonorrhea are advised to take the appropriate antibiotics for their treatment and should repeat the test after three to six months," says Sapna

