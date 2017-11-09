Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal hot drink market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global hot drink market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

There is the presence of numerous small and large vendors in the global hot drinks market leading to its fragmentation. In the current market, several companies of varying sizes are present, where some are more specialized than the others with respect to commodities. Factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion contribute to competition among the vendors. Any technological advances from a single player in the market can render products from other vendors uneconomical.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beverages research, "One of the driving factors of the market is the increasing popularity of coffee pods and tea pods. The demand for convenience food products has been rising since the last decade. Many nations worldwide are experiencing significant infrastructural developments and rapid rates of urbanization. New innovative habits and preferences among tea and coffee seekers have been brought about by these trends."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Associated British Foods (ABF)

ABF is a leading food processing and retailing company based out of the UK. The company was founded in 1935 and is currently segregated into five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. ABF is home to several well-known brands like TWININGS, OVALTINE, Silver Spoon, Billington's, Kingsmill, Blue Dragon, Mazola, Tone's, Spice Islands, Don, KRC and Durkee. ABF operates in the hot drink market under brand names: TWININGS and OVALTINE.

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE)

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE) is a leading Dutch company. Currently, they operate as a subsidiary of JAB Holding Company and Mondelez International. JDE offers multiple product segments under hot beverageslike coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. The company's product portfolio is very diverse and includes several well-known brands like Bach espresso, CAFÉ DO PONTO, DOUWE EGBERTS, JACOBS, Maxwell House, and TASSIMO.

Keurig Green Mountain (KGM)

Keurig Green Mountain (KGM) is a leading US-based specialty coffee and regular coffee-making company. KGM operates under multiple product segments such as coffee, hot cocoa, tea, and other beverages. KGM sells coffee beans and ground coffee in fractional packs and bags. Its innovative K-cup single-serve pods are widely popular in the US market. Their product portfolio is very diverse and includes several well-known brands.

Tata Global Beverages (TGB)

Tata Global Beverages (TGB) is a multinational non-alcoholic beverages company based in India. They are the world's second-largest manufacturer and distributor of tea products. Besides, the company sells its tea products under its four brands primarily: Tata Tea; Tetley; Good Earth Teas; and Jemca. The company focuses on consumer satisfaction by investing in new and exciting brands that expand its business operations.

Unilever

Unilever is a Dutch-British consumer goods giant. The company offers a wide range of products: F&B, personal care products, and cleaning agents. Unilever's strategy focuses on growing its business in an ethical way, for the benefit of its employees; suppliers; consumers; shareholders; and communities. Besides, the company motto is to make the world a sustainable living commonplace.

