Global Essential Oils Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global essential oils market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the use of essential oils in the perfume, food, and pharmaceutical industries due to their therapeutic, antimicrobial, and antioxidant nature. The prominent biological properties exhibited by essential oils are anticancer, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial.

The buyers in the essential oils market should engage with suppliers that work directly with independent farmers and distillers. The buyers can gain better visibility into the production capacity, and it helps them in knowing about the effectiveness of production and weather conditions.

Global Castor Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global castor oil market can be attributed to the increasing usage of castor oil in the organic beauty and personal care products. An expansion in the distribution channels and transition toward premium beauty and personal care products have also added to this growth. Castor oil and its derivatives such as castor wax, zinc ricinolate, and castor oil esters find usage in beauty and personal care products such as soaps, shampoos, creams, perfumes, lip gels, and hair oils.

The buyers in this market should conduct periodic reviews of all products in their portfolio that contain castor oil or its derivatives. A product-level review can be structured to be updated on the information of the use of castor oil by the respective product development teams. Maintaining and updating the supplier details, and the quantity of castor oil used in different products would help the buyers in the review process.

Global Palm Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global palm oil market can be attributed to its increasing adoption by food companies due to its economical nature and cost-effectiveness when compared to other vegetable oils. The production process of palm oil involves simple steaming and pressing with relatively limited use of expensive solvents for extraction compared with other vegetable oils, further increasing its demand.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that help them gain a better visibility over the complete palm oil supply chain network right from the farms and plantations to ensure that there is no deforestation involved. The buyers should also work with suppliers, academic experts, industry peers, and NGOs to promote reliable industry standards for justifiable palm oil sourcing while ensuring that they maintain a minimum carbon footprint.

