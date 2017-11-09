TGS: Stock Options Exercised

ASKER, NORWAY (9 November 2017) - 22 option holders have today, exercised in total 176,850 stock options. All the options were exercised from the award in August 2013 secured by warrants at an exercise price of NOK 181.90 per share.

The following primary insiders in TGS have on 9 November 2017 traded TGS shares related to their exercise of stock options:

Kristian Johansen, CEO, has exercised 12,500 stock options and sold 8,000 shares in TGS at an average price of NOK 193.47 per share. After this transaction, Kristian Johansen holds 20,200 shares in TGS.

Knut Agersborg, VP Global Services, has exercised 20,000 stock options and sold 19,000 shares in TGS at an average price of NOK 193.47 per share. After this transaction, Knut Agersborg holds 4,700 shares in TGS.

John Adamick, SVP Data & Analytics, has exercised 20,000 stock options and sold the same number of shares in TGS at an average price of NOK 193.47 per share. After this transaction, John Adamick holds 38,500 shares in TGS.

Katja Akentieva, SVP Onshore & GPS, has exercised 10,100 stock options and sold 9,600 shares in TGS at an average price of NOK 193.47 per share. After this transaction, Katja Akentieva holds 2,500 shares in TGS.

Tom Neugebauer, Director of Project Development NSA, has exercised 5,100 stock options and sold the same number of shares in TGS at an average price of NOK 193.47 per share. Tom Neugebauer does not hold any shares in TGS.

Linda Santiago, Director of Sales NSA, has exercised 10,100 stock options and sold the same number of shares in TGS at an average price of NOK 193.47 per share. Linda Santiago does not hold any shares in TGS.

