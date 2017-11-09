Global Seaport and Airport Security Systems Market 2017-2021 with Bosch Group, FLIR Systems, Honeywell International & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Seaport and Airport Security Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global seaport and airport security systems market to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global seaport and airport security systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of security systems for airport and seaport. The different product offerings can be divided into video surveillance, screening, access control, and others. The others segment includes perimeter intrusion detection and real-time location systems.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is New innovations and product developments. The vendors developing security systems have been heavily investing in developing products that are upgraded with the latest technology and provide the necessary features to withstand growing sophistication of attacks. For example, in 2016 FLIR Systems, a major vendor offering security solutions invested $147 million in research and development (R&D).



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing air traffic. Over the years there has been an increase in the air traffic across the world. Due to increasing demand, the number of airports around the world are growing. The airports have started investing in the expansion of airports to accommodate this growing demand. There is a strong passenger demand across the globe for airports, with the industry-wide revenue passenger kilometers growing more than 7% in 2016 when compared to 2015.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Relying on old technologies. Some of the seaport and airport authorities have still been relying on old security systems. They follow manned security measures for the manual inspection of baggage and physical inspection of passengers. This results in the probability of flaws in the inspection systems to be high.



Key vendors

Bosch Group

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

Saab

Tyco International

Raytheon

HCL Infosystems

L3 Technologies

Unisys



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Security Type



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



