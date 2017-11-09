Technavio market research analysts forecast the global household clothes steamers and dryers market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global household clothes steamers and dryers market for 2017-2021. The report also lists clothes steamers and clothes dryers as the two major product segments, of which the clothes dryers segment accounted for close to 67% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global household clothes steamers and dryers market:

Product innovation leading to product premiumization

Rising awareness of dust mites-free and allergen-free clothing

Rise in employment creating need for clean clothes

Product innovation leading to product premiumization

In the global household clothes steamers and dryers market, clothes dryers generally fall under the premium category. One of the latest technologies in home appliances is smart connectivity. For instance, clothes dryers can now be connected easily with smartphones or tablets using wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi. Users can get alerts through the installed mobile application, and can also control and monitor clothes dryers from anywhere in the house. Such products are highly priced due to the use of the latest integrated technology. SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, and Whirlpool are some of the vendors that offer such smart connected clothes dryers to customers.

Similarly, in clothes steamers, vendors are providing new innovations in products, which increases the price. For instance, LG Electronics has come up with a steam clothing care system named LG Styler. This product delivers multiple benefits such as reducing odor and steam wrinkles in clothes, drying clothes gently, and cleaning clothes.

"The improvement in living standards and increasing spending power is expected to propel the demand for new innovative products. With the use of advanced technology, vendors can extend their product lines and develop premium products. The innovative features in clothes steamers and dryers will drive the growth of the global household clothes steamers and dryers market during the forecast period," says Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Techavio for apparel and textile research.

Rising awareness of dust mites-free and allergen-free clothing

Health complications such as asthma and allergies are caused due to the presence of dust mites that usually thrive in humid temperature. A major source of exposure to dust mites are bedsheets and other clothes. Such dust mites are not easily visible to naked eyes but can be present in millions of numbers, which can cause severe infections and allergies. Therefore, to avoid the chance of such health problems, customers are adopting clothes steamers and dryers. Hence, there is rising demand for clothes steamers and dryers in the market.

Therefore, the rising awareness among customers about dust mite-free and allergen-free clothing will help in propelling the sales volume and market growth of the global household clothes steamers and dryers market during the forecast period.

Rise in employment creating need for clean clothes

There is a rising emphasis on physical appearance and clean clothes in the professional environment. Vendors in the global clothes steamers and dryers market are coming up with innovative features that help in reducing odor and keeping the clothes neat and wrinkle-free.

"Ironing delicate fabrics is often a challenge which is leading to the increased popularity and demand for steamers among working professionals. Clothes steamers save time and provide instant results. The rising demand for clothes steamers and dryers among customers will increase the sales volume during the forecast period," says Tamal.

