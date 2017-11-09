A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" of Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited (Family Guardian). Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb-" of FamGuard Corporation Limited (FamGuard) [BISX: FAM] (both domiciled in Nassau, Bahamas). Family Guardian is a wholly owned subsidiary of its publicly traded parent, FamGuard. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating actions for Family Guardian reflect its long-standing life insurance marketing presence in the Bahamas, profitable and improved operating performance and solid level of risk-adjusted capitalization. Partially offsetting these strengths is the company's high exposure to mortgage loans in its investment portfolio.

Family Guardian has a more-than-adequate level of risk-adjusted capitalization and a sustainable marketing presence as one of the two leading life insurance companies in the Bahamas. A.M. Best further notes that company trends with respect to profitability and capital are generally favorable, with consistent growth in stockholders' equity despite shareholder dividend payments. Family Guardian's core life and health business segments provide business diversification and competitive advantages in a generally limited and mature marketplace.

Still, Family Guardian faces inherent risks associated with the overall weak economic environment in theBahamas, which can present risks to longer-term financial results and growth opportunities. A.M. Best recognizes that despite the limited growth opportunities in its local market, Family Guardian has been able to grow premium income in core business lines. A.M. Best remains concerned regarding the risks associated with Family Guardian's high concentration in mortgage loans, but notes that the company's level of mortgage loans as a percentage of total investment assets, as well as a percentage of total capital, has continued to decline. The company holds mortgage loan provisions, which have proven to be adequate over time; A.M. Best considers this risk exposure as manageable at the current time.

