SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'packaging and labeling' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the packaging and labeling sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Pharmaceuticals Packaging Procurement Research Report', 'Blister Packaging Procurement Research Report', and 'Unit Dose Procurement Research Report'

Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global pharmaceuticals packaging market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of anti-counterfeit technologies. These technologies help in the protection of pharmaceutical products from duplication. Also, the high demand and preference for using child-resistant pharmaceutical packaging will fuel the growth of pharmaceutical packaging across the globe.

The buyers in the pharmaceuticals packaging market should identify and engage with suppliers that comply with the stringent government regulations. These regulations include laws associated with the use of packaging materials and labeling regulations, which will help category managers avoid any legal issues and penalties.

Global Blister Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global blister packaging market can be attributed to the high popularity of smart packaging technology and the increase in the use of RFID-based smart blister packaging. Smart packaging that uses RFIDs is gaining popularity because they offer multiple benefits to the end-users such as threat detection, effective drug delivery, tackling counterfeiting, and enhanced security.

The buyers in this market should identify and assess the supplier regarding design and prototype support before engaging with them. Blister packaging requires custom packaging solutions for different products. Designing and prototyping of packaging are required to ensure visual appeal and accurate dimensions. The packaging prototypes are also involved for testing and certification purposes.

Global Unit Dose Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global unit dose packaging market can be attributed to the rise in dependence on outsourcing of drug manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical companies have been facing high pressure due to the high cost of drug manufacturing, R&D, and threat due to the easy availability of OTC drugs. Hence the manufacturers are forced to maintain their profit margins in the wake of intense competition.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that have multiple primary and secondary packaging manufacturing lines. It is important for the unit dose packaging suppliers to have multiple primary and secondary packaging manufacturing lines as it ensures that they have the capabilities to run production and packaging of both small and large batch sizes of drugs and liquids.

To view our complete portfolio of pharma and healthcare procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/packaging-and-labeling

