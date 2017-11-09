Technavio market research analysts forecast the global membrane market for food and beverage processingto grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global membrane market for food and beverage processing for 2017-2021. The report also lists EMEA, the Americas and APAC, as the three major geographical segments, of which EMEA accounted for the largest market share of around 45% in 2016.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research, "An increase in health concerns among consumers has led to a rise in demand for high-quality food and beverage products with specific ingredients and nutritional composition. Membranes are used for improving the quality of food products by filtering out microorganisms and other food contaminants from food materials. Stringent rules and regulations related to food safety have also led to the increased use of membrane filtration for food and beverage processing."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global membrane market for F&B processing:

Increasing focus on reducing food contamination

Compliance with standards and safety requirements

Stringent regulations related to quality of food products

Contamination has been a major issue in the food and beverage processing industry. Contamination usually occurs due to the action of various microorganisms in food and beverage products. Various food processing industries have been using different practices based on Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) guidelines. HACCP suggests the usage of membrane filtration technology for contamination control.

"Membrane filters are an effective tool for the detection and elimination of microbial contaminants from food products. Membrane filters such as ultrafiltration membranes have small pore sizes, which help in the efficient removal of microorganisms. For instance, membrane filters can be used for the removal of bacteria from skim milk to extend the shelf life of milk and to produce cheese and whey protein products," says Manu.

Compliance with standards and safety requirements

Compliance with standards and safety requirements while manufacturing products ensures product quality. Most of the membrane manufacturing companies comply with the various processing standards that need to be followed for membrane manufacturing. Some of the standards are Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 21, 3-A Sanitary Standards No. 45-01, kosher certification, and halal compliance.

Membrane manufacturing companies meet these standards while manufacturing products as this gives customers assurance of quality and safety. For instance, Synder Filtration has Kosher Pareve Certification from the Earth Kosher Certification Agency and halal certification from the Islamic Services of America.

Stringent regulations related to quality of food products

Over the years, the quality of food products has been a concern among consumers. Concerns regarding health-related problems have led to an increase in demand for high-quality and safe food products. Various governmental agencies have started imposing stringent regulations to produce food and beverages to increase the quality.

The US FDA imposed BSE or TSE guidance, that must be followed for manufacturing food products. BSE or TSE are degenerative neurological diseases that can be transmitted through animal products. Thus, manufacturers must follow strict measures to minimize these. Membrane filters are used for filtering out BSE/TSE. The Plastic regulation (EU) 10/2011 states that the materials that are included in these regulations can only be used for manufacturing food contact materials in the European Union.

Most of the membrane filters manufactured meet the plastic regulation (EU) 10/2011 requirements. The demand for membranes will increase as they are compliant with these regulations and are certified safe for food and beverage processing.

