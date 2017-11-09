SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'financial services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the financial services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Insurance Services Procurement Research Report', 'Travel Insurance Procurement Research Report', and 'Cargo Insurance Procurement Research Report'

View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109005633/en/

SpendEdge announces the release of their reports on the Financial Services Sector. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Insurance Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global insurance services market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of UBI by auto-insurers. Adopting UBI facilitates segmentation of customer profiles, This offers the advantage of enabling better claims management that decreases TATs for settling claims, thereby increasing the demand for insurance services.

The buyers in the global insurance services market should adopt reverse auctions to evaluate and select service providers. It also helps them in reducing the prices of service offerings. Hence the buyers can approach suppliers for insurance rate quotes to compare and negotiate, as they tend to lower prices in the reverse bidding stage to retain a competitive edge.

Global Travel Insurance Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global travel insurance market can be attributed to the rise in the emergence of online booking channels leading to the ease of booking tickets. Also, the economic growth in regions such as Europe and the Americas has led to a rise in the number of travelers subsequently increasing the demand for travel insurance services sector.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that provide coverage for pre-existing medical conditions such as high cholesterol and diabetes. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that provide automation in medical care bills. Also, prior to engaging the buyers must also evaluate the supplier's coverage for pre-existing health conditions.

Global Cargo Insurance Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global cargo insurance market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of technological innovations by the service providers. It includes automation and the use of AI for claim processing and customer services, in their business operations. They are also using AR for customer and employee education and training. Technological innovations help them to reduce their operational costs by eliminating manual labor.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that help them in automating the complete procurement processes. The buyers should automate the procurement process by adopting P2P software suites into their operations. Also, the other factors involved in procurement such as authorization of purchase request, invoicing receipt, verification and processing can be automated, as this helps the buyers in reducing the lead time of procurement and by increasing the efficiency of the procurement process.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

