SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'marketing' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Outdoor Advertising Services Procurement Research Report', 'TV Advertising Procurement Research Report', and 'Online Advertising Procurement Research Report'

Global Outdoor Advertising Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global outdoor advertising services market can be attributed to the popularity and growth of innovative billboard shapes and sizes that provide creative avenues for advertising. Also, rapid urbanization that is leading to customer mobility is contributing to the growth of the global outdoor advertising services market.

The buyers in the global outdoor advertising services market should identify and engage with suppliers that possess high technological expertise in the field of advertising. The buyers need to evaluate the outdoor advertising agencies' technological capabilities and the cost of implementing such innovations before engaging with them.

Global TV Advertising Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global TV advertising market can be attributed to the high popularity and the increasing number of advertisements broadcasted on TV. Also, the impact of TV advertising on social media brand engagement is another factor that is driving this market as it has been increasingly observed that a consumer who watches an advertisement on TV will tend to search for the same brand on a secondary device.

The buyers in the global TV advertising market should identify and engage with suppliers with service providers that possess technological capabilities such as programmatic buying and geo-targeting, and addressable TV in-house instead of relying on media planning and buying suppliers. Adopting the latest technological trends helps service providers in measuring the effectiveness of advertisement and helps in forecasting prospective sales.

Global Online Advertising Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global online advertising market can be attributed to the growing demand for social media advertising and the rise in social media users. Hence the service providers are targeting social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to advertise and promote their products and to reach out to the target audience.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that create and strategize content through methods such as content remarketing and cookie-based advertising. Also, selecting highly efficient content creators will help buyers in the long-run. The buyers must select agencies that will hire expert personnel and install up-to-date tools and software which will help them in providing innovative solutions to their clients.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

