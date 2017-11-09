Ignyta, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX),a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine in oncology, announced today that Jacob Chacko, M.D., its Chief Financial Officer, will make a presentation at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2017, at 1:20 p.m. local time (5:20 a.m. Pacific time) in London, UK.

A webcast of the presentation will be available during the presentation in the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.ignyta.com/investors/, and will be archived and available at that site for 14 days.

About Ignyta, Inc.

Blazing a New Future for Patients with Cancer

At Ignyta, we work tirelessly on behalf of patients with cancer to offer potentially life-saving, precisely targeted therapeutics (Rx) guided by diagnostic (Dx) tests. Our integrated Rx/Dx strategy allows us to enter uncharted territory, illuminating the molecular and immunological drivers of cancer and quickly advancing treatments to address them. This approach embraces even those patients with rare cancers, who have the highest unmet need and who may otherwise not have access to effective treatment options. With our pipeline of potentially first-in-class or best-in-class precision medicines, we are pursuing the ultimate goal of not just shrinking tumors, but eradicating cancer relapse and recurrence in precisely defined patient populations.

