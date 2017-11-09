Global Nanomedicine Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Nanomedicine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Nanomedicine Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for nanomedicine in drug delivery technology, increasing participation by government in R&D funding, recent technological developments of nanomedicine and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on nanomolecule type, the market is categorized into nanodevices, nanoshells, nanotubes and nanoparticles. Furthermore, nanoparticles include inorganic nanoparticles, hydrogel nanoparticles, liposomes, dendrimers, polymers & polymer drug conjugates and metal & metal oxide nanoparticles.

By product, the market is segregated into in-vivo diagnostics, regenerative medicine, therapeutics and vaccines. On the application, the market is classified into orthopedics, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, clinical oncology and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation

Merck & Co Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bio-Gate AG

ABLYNX

Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH)

Gilead

CytImmune Sciences Inc

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc

Celgene Corporation

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

