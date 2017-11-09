

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is reportedly working on an augmented reality headset that could launch as soon as 2020, which the tech giant expects to become its next blockbuster product.



According to Bloomberg, Apple aims to have the augmented-reality headset ready by 2019 and to ship the product as early as 2020.



Apple's AR headset will have its own display and run on a new chip and operating system, according to people familiar with the matter. Current virtual reality headsets require to use screen and operating system of a smartphone.



'We're already seeing things that will transform the way you work, play, connect and learn. Put simply, we believe AR is going to change the way we use technology forever,' Tim Cook recently said on recent earnings call.



The product is part of several new gadgets being crafted under the T288 code name, Bloomberg said.



