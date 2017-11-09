Investor Network Invites You to the Perma-Fix Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Friday, November 10, 2017

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-0778

International: 201-689-8565

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22555 or http://www.perma-fix.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event,ending at midnight Eastern on November 17, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 22555

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or http://www.perma-fix.com

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the Department of Energy ("DOE"), the Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

