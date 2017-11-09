sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,327 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DF6E ISIN: US90338S2014 Ticker-Symbol: U9G1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
US GEOTHERMAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
US GEOTHERMAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,35
3,513
22:01
09.11.2017 | 22:21
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the U.S. Geothermal Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Friday, November 10, 2017

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / U.S. Geothermal Inc. (NYSE American: HTM) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: November 10, 2017 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8133
  • International: 201-689-8040
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/21666

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on November 17, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 21666
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com

About U.S. Geothermal Inc.

U.S. Geothermal Inc. is a leading and profitable renewable energy company focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy. The Company is currently operating geothermal power projects at Neal Hot Springs, Oregon, San Emidio, Nevada and Raft River, Idaho for a total power generation of approximately 45 MWs. The Company is also developing an additional estimated 115 MWs of projects at: the Geysers, California; a second phase project at San Emidio, Nevada; at Crescent Valley, Nevada; and the El Ceibillo project located near Guatemala City, Guatemala. U.S. Geothermal's growth goal is to reach over 200 MWs of generation by 2022 through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions.
Please visit our Website at: http://www.usgeothermal.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE