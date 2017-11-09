

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has come under fire from several members of his own party amid allegations he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers.



A report from the Washington Post cites accounts from four women claiming Moore tried to initiate sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens and he was in his early 30s.



Several Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said Moore should drop out of the Alabama senate race if the allegations are true.



'If these allegations are true, he must step aside,' McConnell told reporters Thursday when asked about the Washington Post report.



Meanwhile, Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., said Moore should immediately step aside, calling the allegations 'deeply distributing.'



'The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying,' McCain said. 'He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.'



Moore has denied the allegations, with his campaign manager Bill Armistead describing the report as a 'Hail Mary' by the former state Supreme Court chief justice's political opponents.



'Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake,' Armistead said in a statement.



Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election is scheduled for December 12th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX