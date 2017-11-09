

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) reported a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $15.30 million, or $0.69 per share. This was up from $9.62 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 54.4% to $33.38 million. This was up from $21.62 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $15.30 Mln. vs. $9.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.8% -Revenue (Q3): $33.38 Mln vs. $21.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 54.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $134 - $136 Mln



