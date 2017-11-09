Technavio analysts forecast the global wireless antenna marketto grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global wireless antenna market from 2017-2021.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global wireless antenna marketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider the revenue generated from the implementation of software-defined storage solutions among enterprises worldwide.

Extended coverage, increased transmission bandwidth, and reduced multi-path fading are the unique characteristics of wireless antennae. The increased use of wireless communication technologies, smartphones, and GPS devices will have a positive impact on the global wireless antenna market during the forecast period. Wireless antennae are one of the most promising technologies, owing to their enhanced spectrum efficiency.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global wireless antenna market:

Emergence of connectivity in vehicles

Rapid increase in data traffic

IoT driving the growth of wireless computing devices

Emergence of connectivity in vehicles

The adoption of wireless connectivity in vehicles is increasing across the globe. Wireless connectivity enables the users to communicate with the external world even while driving. It also enhances other features like navigation and infotainment. In addition, it improves the safety standards of the vehicles and increases the driving pleasure of the driver.

Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead M2M and connected devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "One of the components that is essential for the adoption of a wireless network in an autonomous vehicle is a wireless antenna. Hence, OEMs are constantly improvising on the existing technologies to increase the overall efficiency and safety of the vehicles, which can boost the demand for wireless antennae. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as ADAS, is expected to steer the growth of the global wireless antenna market

Rapid increase in data traffic

Devices such as mobile devices, desktops, laptops, and other consumer electronics devices are contributing to the increase in data consumption, which is hugely dependent on wireless infrastructure. The volume of the data being consumed is increasing at an exponential rate through applications such as e-mails, browsing, videos, and streaming video content.

"Rising data volumes have increased the use of the Internet across the globe. This has necessitated Internet-enabled devices to have antennae to capture higher bandwidths. A number of wireless technologies, such as 4G, have been developed to ensure easy Internet access. All these factors are expected to trigger the growth of the global wireless antenna market during the forecast period," adds Rohan

IoT driving the growth of wireless computing devices

The IoT market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. By 2020, it is estimated that there will be about 30 billion connected devices in the world. Since one of the major applications of IoT is to collect and transmit data (using sensors from the wireless computing devices to a location on a real-time basis), the growing demand for IoT will fuel the growth of the global wireless antenna market.

The efficiency of an IoT system is dependent on the wireless infrastructure of the environment in which it operates. It is important that the signals being transmitted must not be distorted and must reach the desired point of contact within the stipulated time.

Top vendors:

Fractus Antennas

Pulse Electronics

Taoglas

YAGEO

