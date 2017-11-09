

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $1.75 billion, or $1.07 per share. This was down from $1.77 billion, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $12.78 billion. This was down from $13.14 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.75 Bln. vs. $1.77 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.10 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $12.78 Bln vs. $13.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX