Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Molasses Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of molasses and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

Global Molasses Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The increasing global demand for molasses from the ethanol production segment can be attributed to the increasing number of government policies on the adoption of biofuels," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the demand for molasses for the manufacture of food-grade alcohol is expected to fuel the growth of the global molasses market significantly over the forecast period," added Kowshik.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

APAC is the leading producer of molasses, owing to the high cultivation of sugarcane and sugar beet in the region. Sugarcane cultivation is expected to increase in countries, including China, Thailand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the demand for molasses, primarily from the ethanol production segment and increasing returns for growers from the cultivation of sugarcane in the region.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that have adopted lean manufacturing practices in the production of molasses. Adopting technologies and lean operating principles, help in increasing the quantity and quality of output from raw materials such as sugarcane and sugar beet. Therefore the buyers have to adopt systematic procurement practices that allow them to exert better control over service providers, irrespective of the prevailing market conditions,

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers includes difficulties in tracking the fluctuating raw material prices. Due to the volatility in raw material prices the buyers in this market find it difficult to predict procurement budgets.Hence the buyers should implement contract clauses that provide an upper limit on product price to minimize the risk of fluctuations in market price of raw materials.

Molasses Market Pricing Trends

Volume-based pricing is the widely-adopted pricing model in the global molasses market as it most efficiently optimizes the risk for the buyer in handling fluctuations of market prices. The market pricing model helps buyers in capitalizing on market fluctuations by optimizing the time of purchase. Since prices are fixed in the volume-based pricing model, it helps to optimize costs and risk of the buyer against volatility in market prices of raw materials.

