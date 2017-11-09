Miranda Gold Corp.: Resignation of Miranda's Chair and Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Miranda Gold Corp. ("Miranda" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MAD, OTC PINK: MRDDF, FSE: MRG) announces the resignation of Mr. Ken Cunningham as the Company's chairperson and from Miranda's Board of Directors.

Mr. Ken Cunningham has previously served as Miranda's President and CEO, from 2003 to 2016, and has served on the Board of Directors of Miranda since 2003.

Joseph Hebert comments: "Ken has been an integral part of Miranda for the past 14 years, and we wish him the very best as he embarks upon a new chapter in his life. The Board and management wish to thank Ken for his dedication and hard work, and appreciate all he has done for Miranda over the years."

About Miranda

Miranda is a gold Prospect Generator active in Colombia, with a production joint venture in Alaska. Our emphasis is on acquiring gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential. Miranda performs its own grass roots exploration and then employs a joint venture business model on its projects to maximize investor exposure to discovery and minimize financial risk. Miranda has ongoing relationships with Gold Torrent, Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

