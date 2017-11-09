

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $185.9 million, or $1.53 per share. This was up from $175.2 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $834.8 million. This was up from $804.1 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $185.9 Mln. vs. $175.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q3): $834.8 Mln vs. $804.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



