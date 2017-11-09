

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $833 million, or $1.33 per share. This was up from $570 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $2.64 billion. This was up from $2.00 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $833 Mln. vs. $570 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.5% -Revenue (Q3): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 32.0%



