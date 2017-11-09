

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) announced, for 2017, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $2.85 to $2.95, revised from prior outlook range of $2.85 to $3.00. Comparable sales are continue to be expected approximately flat.



Nordstrom, Inc. reported earnings per share for the third quarter ended October 28, 2017 of $0.67. The estimated reduction in earnings from several hurricanes affecting stores in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas was approximately $0.04. Total company net sales increased 2.0 percent and comparable sales decreased 0.9 percent, compared with the same quarter last year.



