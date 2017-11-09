

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at RMB171.91 million, or RMB2.89 per share. This was down from RMB209.76 million, or RMB3.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to RMB595.03 million. This was down from RMB728.03 million last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB171.91 Mln. vs. RMB209.76 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.0% -EPS (Q3): RMB2.89 vs. RMB3.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.0% -Revenue (Q3): RMB595.03 Mln vs. RMB728.03 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -18.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB825 - 845 Mln



