sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,25 Euro		-0,62
-1,15 %
WKN: A0DJ5H ISIN: US3168271043 Ticker-Symbol: IWQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
51JOB INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
51JOB INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,06
54,13
22:32
53,34
53,78
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
51JOB INC ADR
51JOB INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
51JOB INC ADR53,25-1,15 %