SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- NUVIZ, Inc., creators of the first all-in-one head-up display (HUD) for motorcyclists, announced today that its flagship NUVIZ HUD system has been named a CES 2018 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. The NUVIZ HUD system integrates navigation, communication, photo and video, and music into one device, enabling motorcycle riders to stay connected -- but not distracted -- and eliminates the need for other single-purpose devices, mounts, and cables that clutter the bike or rider's helmet.

"Motorcycling can be a dangerous sport that requires constant focus on the road, yet virtually every bike out there requires the rider to look down frequently at their gauges, and smartphone apps for music, calling, and navigation dramatically increase rider distractions," said Marcel Rogalla, Founder and CEO at NUVIZ. "We have designed the NUVIZ HUD to simplify riding, minimize distractions, and keep the rider informed. We are delighted to be recognized by the CTA for achieving these goals with a product that is truly in a class by itself."

NUVIZ includes software updates for future features and functionality and access to international maps for world travelers. NUVIZ, who announced commercial availability in July, is available for an MSRP of $699 and is available online at www.ridenuviz.com and at select online and brick-and-mortar motorcycle retailers and b8ta retail stores.

Products entered in the prestigious CES Innovation Awards program, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), are judged by a panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers, and members of the trade media. Their mission is to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

Entries are evaluated on a set of guidelines including the product's engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present, and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.

NUVIZ will be displayed at CES 2018, which runs January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Best of Innovation Honorees are also displayed at CES Unveiled New York from 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on November 9 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, and CES Unveiled Las Vegas from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on January 7 at the Shorelines Exhibit Hall in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

ABOUT NUVIZ

NUVIZ, Inc. is a privately-owned technology company based in San Diego, California; and Salo, Finland. NUVIZ is backed by a strategic investment from Pierer Industrie AG, the parent company behind KTM Industries, Husqvarna Motorcycles, WP Suspension, and Pankl Racing Systems. Founded upon the desire to empower riders with technology that improves their riding experience, the core leadership team of visionaries has formed an industry-leading team within the digital and mobile space. Combining their passion for motorcycling and powersports with decades of technological prowess, NUVIZ is revolutionizing the riding experience. NUVIZ's first product is an integrated head-up display (HUD), designed specifically for the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts, and it's the first product of this nature to go to market. To learn more about NUVIZ and its products, please visit www.rideNUVIZ.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Kathman

Skyya for NUVIZ

www.skyya.com

ph: (651) 785-3212

Email Contact



