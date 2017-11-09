Global Ortho-xylene Market 2017-2021 - Increased Demand from the Automobile Industry

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ortho-xylene market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Ortho-xylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is surge in pricing margin. Phthalic anhydride price margins have surged in 2016 as compared with past five years.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from automobile industry. The global automobile industry has witnessed a significant growth in past two decades. Ortho-xylene is used in insulation, sealing, bonding, and coating of different automotive parts such as engine, drive train, electrical system, electronics, interior, and body.

The use of ortho-xylene in automotive coatings is gaining popularity in automobiles and transportation industries due to its durability, sustainability, resistivity, safety, performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. This increased demand from the automobile industry is driving the global ortho-xylene market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is logistical concern related to hazardous chemicals. Safe transportation of hazardous chemicals such as ortho-xylene across the globe is one of the biggest concerns. The growth of the chemical industry has led to an increase in the safety concerns of chemical logistics as freight traffic has witnessed a sharp increase.

The shortage of untrained professionals for handling the packaging and transportation of hazardous chemicals and the lack of awareness about new and emerging trends and technologies are some of the major drawbacks witnessed globally.

Key vendors

Braskem

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre

Reliance Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

US Petrochemical

Other prominent vendors

China National Petroleum

LOTTE CHEMICAL

MP Biomedicals

Nutan Chemicals

PTT Global Chemical

Sigma-Aldrich

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



