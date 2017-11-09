Global Ortho-xylene Market 2017-2021 - Increased Demand from the Automobile Industry

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Ortho-xylene Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global ortho-xylene market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Ortho-xylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is surge in pricing margin. Phthalic anhydride price margins have surged in 2016 as compared with past five years.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from automobile industry. The global automobile industry has witnessed a significant growth in past two decades. Ortho-xylene is used in insulation, sealing, bonding, and coating of different automotive parts such as engine, drive train, electrical system, electronics, interior, and body.
The use of ortho-xylene in automotive coatings is gaining popularity in automobiles and transportation industries due to its durability, sustainability, resistivity, safety, performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. This increased demand from the automobile industry is driving the global ortho-xylene market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is logistical concern related to hazardous chemicals. Safe transportation of hazardous chemicals such as ortho-xylene across the globe is one of the biggest concerns. The growth of the chemical industry has led to an increase in the safety concerns of chemical logistics as freight traffic has witnessed a sharp increase.
The shortage of untrained professionals for handling the packaging and transportation of hazardous chemicals and the lack of awareness about new and emerging trends and technologies are some of the major drawbacks witnessed globally.
Key vendors
- Braskem
- Formosa Chemicals & Fibre
- Reliance Industries
- Royal Dutch Shell
- US Petrochemical
Other prominent vendors
- China National Petroleum
- LOTTE CHEMICAL
- MP Biomedicals
- Nutan Chemicals
- PTT Global Chemical
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/66ff3z/global
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716