

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Argentinean President Mauricio Macri urged U.S. President Donald Trump to dramatically tighten sanctions on Venezuela and impose a full embargo on the South American country's oil exports.



'The situation has worsened more and more. Venezuela is going through a painful situation. Poverty is increasing day after day, and health conditions are deteriorating,' Macri said in an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times during a state visit to the U.S.



According to Macri, if the White House took a measure of such a nature, it would have 'broad' support from the presidents of the region.



'During the past month we have discussed it several times with many people,' Macri said.



In August, the White House announced new sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro administration, which included the blocking of trade with debt bonds from the Venezuelan government and the state-owned oil company PDVSA.



