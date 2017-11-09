Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IGM, IGG, IGE, Immunoglobulin D (IGD) and IGA) Market, 2025

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Intravenous Immunoglobulin market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improving health care infrastructure across the globe, increasing number of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) patients and technological developments in the methods used for production and purification of IVIG products.



Based on therapeutic area the market is categorized into acute infections, immune deficiencies and autoimmune diseases. Furthermore Immune Deficiencies are divided into x-linked agammaglobulinemia, acquired compromised immunity conditions and hypogammaglobulinemia (primary immune deficiencies). Autoimmune Diseases are segmented into inflammatory diseases and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).



Depending on product types the market is segregated by IGM, IGG, IGE, Immunoglobulin D (IGD) and IGA.



On the basis of plasma protein the market is bifurcated into albumin, factor IX, polyvalent IVIG, hyperimmunes (IM&IV) and factor VIII.



In terms of end user the market is segmented into home care, hospitals and clinics.



By application the market is classified into primary humoral immunodeficiency, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), inflammatory myopathies, kawasaki disease, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), guillain-barre syndrome (GBS), chronic lymphocytic leukemia, specific antibody deficiency (SAD), multifocal motor neuropathy, congenital AIDS and other applications.



Biotest AG

Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co.

Baxter International Inc

China Biologic Products, Inc

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd

Grifols, S.A

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd

Octapharma AG

CSL Limited

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

Kedrion Biopharma

OMRIX Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

LFB BIOTECHNOLOGIES

BDI Pharma Inc

