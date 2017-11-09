

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for its tertiary industry index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to fall 0.1 percent on month after sliding 0.2 percent in August.



Japan also will see October figures for M2 and M3 money stock; they are expected to hold steady at 4.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Hong Kong will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP expanded 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year.



Singapore will see September figures for retail sales - which are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly decline and the 3.5 percent yearly gain in August.



Indonesia will release Q3 numbers for its current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was $4.96 billion.



