Medacta Japan, a subsidiary of Medacta International, the privately held, family-owned global leader in the design of innovative joint replacement and spine surgery products, today announced the success of its 2nd Japanese M.O.R.E Symposium, held on September 30 to October 1, 2017 and attended by over 300 medical professionals.

Reflecting Medacta's ongoing commitment to continuous medical education, the event focused on how implant design, techniques and patient-specific treatment can improve outcomes and patient satisfaction in the changing orthopaedic landscape, positively impacting the sustainability of the healthcare system.

More than 40 Japanese orthopaedic surgery experts presented at the meeting, covering topics on innovation, education and healthcare sustainability, with important contributions from international experts who traveled from Australia, Europe and the United States to attend the event.

"Surgical education and training has been a pillar of Medacta's mission and identity since the company began. We believe it is the foundation for optimal clinical outcomes and both patient and surgeon satisfaction," said Francesco Siccardi, Executive Vice President of Medacta International. "The success and the incredible growth of Medacta Japan, in both joint and spine, is a further confirmation of that belief. We're honored that a growing number of surgeons depend on us as a reliable partner, and we will do our best to maintain our vision for a bright future in Japan."

