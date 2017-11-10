Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Report: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polyethylene terephthalate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyethylene terephthalate.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyethylene terephthalate

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing polyethylene terephthalate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on polyethylene terephthalate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of polyethylene terephthalate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Polyethylene terephthalate market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World polyethylene terephthalate capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World polyethylene terephthalate production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Polyethylene terephthalate consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Polyethylene terephthalate global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Polyethylene terephthalate prices in the world market



4. POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

- Total installed capacity in country

- Production in country

- Manufacturers in country

- Consumption of in country

- Suppliers in country

- Export and import in country

- Prices in country



4.1. Polyethylene terephthalate European market analysis

Countries covered:

- Belarus

- Germany

- Greece

- Italy

- Lithuania

- Netherlands

- Poland

- Portugal

- Russia

- Spain

- UK



4.2. Polyethylene terephthalate Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

- Australia

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Japan

- Malaysia

- Pakistan

- South Korea

- Taiwan

- Thailand



4.3. Polyethylene terephthalate North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

- Canada

- USA



4.4. Polyethylene terephthalate Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Colombia

- Mexico



4.5. Polyethylene terephthalate Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

- Egypt

- Iran

- Nigeria

- Oman

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Turkey



- UAE



5. POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Polyethylene terephthalate capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects



5.2. Polyethylene terephthalate consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America



5.3. Polyethylene terephthalate market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



