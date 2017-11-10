

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Commerce decided to impose tariffs between 71.45% and 72.28% on imports of Argentinean biodiesel.



In August, the U.S. Commerce Department imposed a 50.29% to 64.71% tariff on imports of the Argentinean biodiesel. The then-preliminary sanction resulted from research conducted by private U.S. biodiesel producers, which accused Argentina of dumping and unfair practices.



Thursday's final decision means that the U.S. government considered the American producer's claim legitimate.



'The biodiesel industry has been hurt in recent years by unfairly traded imports from Argentina and Indonesia,' said Doug Whitehead, director of operations for the National Biodiesel Board.



In Argentina, the state-owned news agency Télam reported that sources in the Foreign Affairs and Agribusiness Ministries said that the government assesses possibilities such as to address the case to the World Trade Organization (WTO).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX