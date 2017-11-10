Global Agricultural Robots Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Favourable Government Initiatives Towards Implementation of Modern Agricultural Techniques

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Agricultural Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of precision farming and favourable government initiatives towards implementation of modern agricultural techniques.

Based on product the market is categorized into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/drones, automated harvesting systems, milking robot and other products. Furthermore, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones divided into hybrid, fixed wing and rotary blade.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by soil management, harvest management, inventory management, dairy farm management, weather tracking & monitoring, field farming, pruning, irrigation management and other applications. Soil management segment divided into nutrient monitoring and moisture monitoring. Field farming divided into plant counting systems, crop monitoring and crop scouting.

By offering, market is segregated by services, hardware and software. Services segment is further sub segmented into managed services, assisted professional services, system integration & consulting, maintenance & support services and connectivity services. Hardware segment is further sub segmented into sensing & monitoring devices and automation & control systems. Software segment is further sub segmented into cloud-based and local/web-based.

