DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Acrylonitrile (ACN): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world acrylonitrile market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acrylonitrile.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of acrylonitrile

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing acrylonitrile capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on acrylonitrile manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of acrylonitrile in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Acrylonitrile market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLONITRILE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ACRYLONITRILE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ACRYLONITRILE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World acrylonitrile capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World acrylonitrile production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Acrylonitrile consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Acrylonitrile global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Acrylonitrile prices in the world market



4. ACRYLONITRILE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

- Total installed capacity in country

- Production in country

- Manufacturers in country

- Consumption of in country

- Suppliers in country

- Export and import in country

- Prices in country



4.1. Acrylonitrile European market analysis

Countries covered:

- Belarus

- Bulgaria

- Germany

- Netherlands

- Romania

- Russia

- Spain

- UK



4.2. Acrylonitrile Asia Pacific Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand



4.3. Acrylonitrile North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

- US



4.4. Acrylonitrile Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

- Brazil

- Mexico



4.5. Acrylonitrile Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

- South Africa

- Turkey



5. ACRYLONITRILE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Acrylonitrile capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects



5.2. Acrylonitrile consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America



5.3. Acrylonitrile market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLONITRILE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. ACRYLONITRILE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. ACRYLONITRILE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8pqkh/acrylonitrile



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716