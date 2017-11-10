Definiens AG: Definiens Broadens Immuno-Oncology Service Offer

Predictive Multi-Biomarkers for Accelerated Immuno-oncological Progress

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / With the start of the 32nd Annual Meeting (November 8th-12th) of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in National Harbor, MD, Definiens, the leader in Tissue Phenomics® and provider of end-to-end solutions for biomarker programs in immuno-oncology, unveils its game changing Immuno-Oncology Panel (IO-Panel) as parts of its groundbreaking new "Insights"-Services portfolio.

The IO-Panel is a first-in-class powerful tool in Definiens new portfolio of modular services. The IO-Panel empowers pharmaceutical immuno-oncology (IO) researchers to advance tissue-biomarker-dependent drug development and to speed up transfer to clinical research. Future advancements in immuno-oncology depend on broader use of standardized biomarkers for multiple treatment programs.

"The IO-Panel helps to harmonize and standardize the understanding on the entire cancer Immune-landscape through an extendable set of seven core biomarkers in combination with Definiens' first in class Tissue-Phonemics®-driven Image analysis services. It helps to remove uncertainties and to accelerate that patients and healthcare systems benefit faster from new precision therapies in immuno-oncology," comments Ralf Huss, Chief Medical Officer of Definiens.

Thomas Heydler, Chief Executive Officer of Definiens explains further: "Definiens' tailored end-to-end solution allows drug researchers to develop predictive multi-biomarkers based on a defined standard to de-risk trial investments as well as efforts. It will help to accelerate immuno-oncology drug development and more effective clinical trials."

The IO-Panel combines Definiens' leading digital image analysis capabilities, powered by Tissue-Phenomics® technology and high-end consulting services, delivered by a leading team of expert consultants. Tissue-Phenomics® technology can quantify the relevant spatial relations of different immuno and tumor cells within the context of the complete tissue architecture and tumor heterogeneity. By correlating this information with e.g. patient data, Definiens' experts generate biological insights that are needed for true precision medicine.

The IO-Panel is available through Definiens' new and unique web-based service platform known as "Insights." It allows clients to easily access Definiens' entire Services portfolio and acts as a central data repository which supports the collaboration with internal and external stakeholders in a regulatory compliant environment.

"Definiens' new modular service portfolio is a milestone for biomarker-dependent drug development. Harmonizing biomarkers in pre-clinical and clinical trial programs and adding multi-omics and treatment-data assures data consistency and learnings across drug projects and indications," adds Heinz Oehl, VP Global Marketing and Corporate Business Development at Definiens.

Definiens once again proves to be a main engine of innovation in immuno-oncology and a key partner with the expertise to support tissue-based oncology biomarker programs from start to finish.

Please attend at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 2017 Pre-Conference "Immuno-Oncology Biomarkers: Today's Imperatives for Tomorrow's Needs" in National Harbor, MD, our presentation "Multiplex IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel for Standardized Profiling of the Immune Status Based on Spatial and Functional Characterization of the Tumor Microenvironment" on Nov. 8, 2017 to learn more about the comprehensive assessment of the immune status provided by Definiens' IO Panel image and data analysis based on multiplex IHC assays provided by Mosaic Laboratories, LLC, or visit us at the Definiens congress booth.

About Definiens

Improving patient lives by unlocking the tissue phenome

In oncology, therapeutic strategies have shifted from a direct assault on cancer cells to recruiting the immune system for that purpose. Our mission is to accelerate breakthroughs in immuno-oncology by helping pharmaceutical researchers better leverage tissue-based information through Definiens Tissue Phenomics® technology. Our expertise accelerates and deepens understanding of disease biology and immune system mechanisms and allows to bring multi-omics data into a cancer-relevant context, which facilitates the translation of new insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our vision is to create unique and actionable patient profiles through harmonized biomarkers for an individualized standard of care, where patients experience fewer side effects and live longer. Definiens' proven technology has been used in thousands of projects, yielding results that have accelerated drug development and produced over 650 peer-reviewed publications.

Definiens is a member of the AstraZeneca group providing products and services to companies across the life sciences sector, including MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca.

Definiens' Tissue Phenomics approach was awarded the 2013 Frost and Sullivan Company of the Year Award for Global Tissue Diagnostics and Pathology Imaging. For more information, please visit www.definiens.com.

