SINGAPORE, Nov 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - mybitwallet, a world-wide, online payment services e-wallet, is pleased to announce the availability of a new Payment Request feature for businesses and individual users of the mybitwallet payment service. The new feature offers an easy and convenient way for merchants or other users to request and collect online payments from among mybitwallet account holders and send custom Payment Requests with complete tracking and payment receipts which are automatically sent to both parties with each transaction.The new service is designed for any number of everyday situations. It is for friends or colleagues who simply want to share the expenses of food and drink easily among themselves. It is for borrowers who may wish to repay their debts incrementally, or for service providers who may want to receive monthly or periodic payments. By using this service, anyone with mybitwallet can issue a Payment Request in an ad-hoc way, or make payments promptly and securely, between friends or clients or for any periodic or impromptu payments for business.Benefits for users sending Payment Requests --Friends using mybitwallet Payment Request system can exchange funds without actually meeting, while businesses can receive a more stable collection of funds or monthly payments by using the Payment Request system. Moreover, senders of a Payment Request may limit payment methods to those available for a particular friend or client as a means of settlement.Senders of a Payment Request can normally select from various payment methods, such as credit-card settlement, mybitwallet account, or mybitwallet plus credit-card payment, while a Payment Request may also be sent to someone who doesn't have a mybitwallet account. After a Payment Request is sent, the sender may change or even cancel the request if it hasn't yet been paid.Benefits for customers receiving Payment Requests --Customers who receive a Payment Request won't have to visit a bank or convenience store for fund transfers, rather they may withdraw the requested amount from a mybitwallet account or settle by credit-card. Further, customers can make payments without any worry, as an invoice with details of the item(s) and sender of the request will always be attached to the e-mail.With the release of the Payment Request feature on mybitwallet, businesses and other users will be able to collect payments more conveniently, while customers will able to respond to requests with a transfer of funds more easily. The team at mybitwallet is available 24/7 to help you with your daily payments or collections of sales proceeds.Payment Request service flow --Businesses or other users who wish to send a Payment Request can easily send a request email with a PDF invoice attached to a specified email address. Each email also has a link to the 'make payment' page and a list of the outstanding items on the customer's account.Customers receiving a Payment Request e-mail may easily make the payment by logging in to mybitwallet and accessing the one-time payment screen by clicking the URL in the request email from the sender. From that payment screen, payment can be easily made. The remittance fee will be borne by the user on the sending side, while the same applies if the payment is made by card settlement.About mybitwalletmybitwallet digital Wallet was introduced in 2016 by E PROTECTIONS PTE LTD, which was founded in Singapore in 2012. mybitwallet is a leading online payment solution driven by a team of passionate disruptors determined to create a seamless payment platform for business owners and merchants around the world and their clients.mybitwallet aims to provide not only the world's best multi-currency, real-time payment experience for all mybitwallet users, but the world's best complete payment solution experience across all industries. Please visit our official 'mybitwallet' site at https://mybitwallet.com.Contact: mybitwalletJasmine ChangT: +65 6221 0111E: jasminechang@epro.sgJapan Customer ServiceT: +81 3 6893 0958E: info@mybitwallet.comSource: mybitwallet