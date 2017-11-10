

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Orient Paper Inc. (ONP) released a profit for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $1.57 million, or $0.07 per share. This was lower than $3.03 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $33.51 million. This was down from $37.46 million last year.



Orient Paper Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.57 Mln. vs. $3.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -50.0% -Revenue (Q3): $33.51 Mln vs. $37.46 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.5%



