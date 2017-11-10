

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 981.9 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in September (originally 4.1 percent).



The M3 money stock gained an annual 3.5 percent at 1,308.8 trillion yen. That beat expectations for a gain of 3.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.



The L money stock advanced 4.0 percent on year to 1,715.0 trillion yen, up from the 3.8 percent gain in the previous month.



