

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,425-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, thanks mainly to concerns over U.S. tax reform - although a bump in crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the properties, insurance stocks and oil companies were capped by weakness from the financial sector.



For the day, the index climbed 12.33 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 3,427.79 after trading between 3,408.62 and 3,428.77.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.81 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.76 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.66 percent, Vanke added 0.11 percent, Gemdale gained 0.26 percent, PetroChina picked up 0.24 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.16 percent, China Life climbed 1.23 percent and Ping An Insurance surged 2.66 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks climbed off their worst levels but still ended Thursday trade firmly in the red - pulling back from record closing highs in the previous session.



The Dow shed 101.42 points or 0.43 percent to 23,461.94, while the NASDAQ lost 39.06 points or 0.58 percent to 6,750.05 and the S&P 500 fell 9.76 points or 0.38 percent to 2,584.62.



The weakness came as traders reacted to reports of the Senate version of tax reform legislation. The proposed bill has several key differences with the House version, including a delay in cutting in the corporate tax rate.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 4. Also, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 0.3 percent in September, matching estimates.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Thursday despite reports tempering expectation for further supply cuts from OPEC. WTI light sweet crude oil rose 35 cents to $57.16 a barrel after Wednesday's decline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX